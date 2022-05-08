Gallery
GALLERY: Sun shines on a successful South Suffolk Show
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Large crowds enjoyed beautiful sunshine at the South Suffolk Show on Sunday.
The agricultural show, in Ampton, is a celebration of country life and our county.
A series of attractions drew the crowds to the Grand Ring - including a gundog display, scurry driving competition and the headlining Atkinson Action Horses, which have appeared in many TV shows including Peaky Blinders, Poldark and Victoria.
The horse show included a vast array of equine classes, ranging from show jumping, working hunters, side-saddle and private driving, along with numerous in-hand and ridden showing classes.
Families enjoyed the beautiful weather and a wide range of other attractions including woodcarvers, farriers in the forge, birds of prey on the wing, terrier racing, vintage tractors and ferrets.
Farm animals were also a big attraction, and many were county and national champions.
Over 150 trade stands exhibited at the show, ranging from clothing and accessories, schools, plants and garden furnishings, alongside an Art and Craft Tent and a Shopping Marquee.