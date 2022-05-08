News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

GALLERY: Sun shines on a successful South Suffolk Show

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:49 PM May 8, 2022
Lucy Bailey, 12, from Sedge Fen, Lakenheath, with Sue Cow her Dexter, at the South Suffolk Show at B

Lucy Bailey, 12, from Sedge Fen, Lakenheath, with Sue Cow her Dexter, at the South Suffolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

Large crowds enjoyed beautiful sunshine at the South Suffolk Show on Sunday.

The agricultural show, in Ampton, is a celebration of country life and our county. 

A series of attractions drew the crowds to the Grand Ring - including a gundog display, scurry driving competition and the headlining Atkinson Action Horses, which have appeared in many TV shows including Peaky Blinders, Poldark and Victoria. 

Carole Travell with David Poole and winning donkeys, Trinitas Alexander McQueen, aged 11, left, who

Carole Travell with David Poole and winning donkeys, Trinitas Alexander McQueen, aged 11, left, who won overall donkey champion; and Trinitas Zeelian, three, best two or three-year-old young male, at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The horse show included a vast array of equine classes, ranging from show jumping, working hunters, side-saddle and private driving, along with numerous in-hand and ridden showing classes.  

Families enjoyed the beautiful weather and a wide range of other attractions including woodcarvers, farriers in the forge, birds of prey on the wing, terrier racing, vintage tractors and ferrets.

Farm animals were also a big attraction, and many were county and national champions. 

Over 150 trade stands exhibited at the show, ranging from clothing and accessories, schools, plants and garden furnishings, alongside an Art and Craft Tent and a Shopping Marquee.  

Visitors enjoying the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds.

Canine visitors enjoying the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A sheep with a fancy hair-do at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds.

A sheep with a fancy hair-do at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The old and the new combines on show at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds.

The old and the new combines on show at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two-year-old Darcey Barraclough from Elmswell, has a conversation with a friendly sheep at the South

Two-year-old Darcey Barraclough from Elmswell, has a conversation with a friendly sheep at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ben Atlinson and his action horses in the main ring at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds.

Ben Atkinson and his action horses in the main ring at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

James Blume, 18-months-old, concentrates as he drives a tractor at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St

James Blume, 18-months-old, concentrates as he drives a tractor - Credit: Denise Bradley

Children race a ferret through tubes in the countryside ring at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Ed

Children race a ferret through tubes in the countryside ring at the South Suffolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley


South Suffolk Show
Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

James Norwood celebrates scoring.

Football

Town confirm four exits as out-of-contract players depart

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Boxford butcher Alan Leeder is celebrating 15 years of running his own store

Food and Drink

'It's been a rollercoaster' - Suffolk butchers' celebrates 15 years

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Garry Cook (inset) will be head chef at The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham when it reopens

Food and Drink

Head chef with 'love of Suffolk' to serve diners at revamped historic hotel

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police believe the thefts of alloy wheels from a BMW and an Audi in Bury St Edmunds are linked. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Rogue trader demands £450 from victim on doorstep in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon