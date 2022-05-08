GALLERY: Sun shines on a successful South Suffolk Show

Gallery

Lucy Bailey, 12, from Sedge Fen, Lakenheath, with Sue Cow her Dexter, at the South Suffolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

Large crowds enjoyed beautiful sunshine at the South Suffolk Show on Sunday.

The agricultural show, in Ampton, is a celebration of country life and our county.

A series of attractions drew the crowds to the Grand Ring - including a gundog display, scurry driving competition and the headlining Atkinson Action Horses, which have appeared in many TV shows including Peaky Blinders, Poldark and Victoria.

Carole Travell with David Poole and winning donkeys, Trinitas Alexander McQueen, aged 11, left, who won overall donkey champion; and Trinitas Zeelian, three, best two or three-year-old young male, at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The horse show included a vast array of equine classes, ranging from show jumping, working hunters, side-saddle and private driving, along with numerous in-hand and ridden showing classes.

Families enjoyed the beautiful weather and a wide range of other attractions including woodcarvers, farriers in the forge, birds of prey on the wing, terrier racing, vintage tractors and ferrets.

Farm animals were also a big attraction, and many were county and national champions.

Over 150 trade stands exhibited at the show, ranging from clothing and accessories, schools, plants and garden furnishings, alongside an Art and Craft Tent and a Shopping Marquee.

Canine visitors enjoying the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A sheep with a fancy hair-do at the South Suffolk Show at Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The old and the new combines on show at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two-year-old Darcey Barraclough from Elmswell, has a conversation with a friendly sheep at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ben Atkinson and his action horses in the main ring at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

James Blume, 18-months-old, concentrates as he drives a tractor - Credit: Denise Bradley

Children race a ferret through tubes in the countryside ring at the South Suffolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley



