What are your memories of the South Suffolk Show?

The South Suffolk Show at Ampton Racecourse, near Bury St Edmunds, was due to take place on May 9 - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT 12/5/2002

The South Suffolk Show is cancelled for the second year running - but there are plenty of pictures to enjoy from years past.

Organisers from the South Suffolk Agricultural Association had to cancel one of the biggest events on the county's farming calendar in 2021, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Held annually on the second Sunday in May at Ampton Racecourse, near Bury St Edmunds, the show - which is in its 133rd year - was due to be held on May 9.

South Suffolk Show's funfair rides. - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT 12/5/2002

The South Suffolk Agricultural Association plans to bring it back on May 8, 2022.

The show usually has everything from woodcarvers in action, farriers at work, birds of prey and the Sheep Road Show.

It also has tempting treats in its food hall and rides and events for all the family.

One of the vintage tractors on display at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: RICHARD SNASDELL

Our gallery has captured some of those activities over the years.

Carriage driving at the South Suffolk Show in 2004. - Credit: MICHAEL HALL

Goats, goats and more goats line up in their classes for the judges at the South Suffolk Show. - Credit: Archant

Eight year old Kelcey Hills meets an iron man bird scarer on the SC Engineering trade stand at the 2002 South Suffolk Show. - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

You could win your own cattle at South Suffolk Show in 2002. - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

One of the vintage tractors on display at the South Suffolk Show in 2004. - Credit: RICHARD SNASDELL