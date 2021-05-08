What are your memories of the South Suffolk Show?
The South Suffolk Show is cancelled for the second year running - but there are plenty of pictures to enjoy from years past.
Organisers from the South Suffolk Agricultural Association had to cancel one of the biggest events on the county's farming calendar in 2021, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Held annually on the second Sunday in May at Ampton Racecourse, near Bury St Edmunds, the show - which is in its 133rd year - was due to be held on May 9.
The South Suffolk Agricultural Association plans to bring it back on May 8, 2022.
The show usually has everything from woodcarvers in action, farriers at work, birds of prey and the Sheep Road Show.
It also has tempting treats in its food hall and rides and events for all the family.
Our gallery has captured some of those activities over the years.
What are your memories of the South Suffolk Show? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk.