News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Coastal resort's new community hub appoints cafe manager

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:30 AM April 6, 2021   
Nicola Hordern will manage the cafe at the revamped Southwold Hospital

Nicola Hordern will manage the cafe at the revamped Southwold Hospital - Credit: Pattie Tobin/SouthGen

An award-winning chef has been appointed as the new manager of the farm-to-fork cafe that will be opening as part of the Southwold Hospital redevelopment project.

Nicola Hordern, former head chef of Darsham Nurseries, will take over the day-to-day running of the cafe, which is to be named later this month.

The former head chef at Darsham Nurseries is set to start the role later this year

The former head chef at Darsham Nurseries is set to start the role later this year - Credit: Pattie Tobin/SouthGen

Southwold Hospital closed in 2015, but is being revamped as a block of flats, business units and library in one community hub.

The project is nearing completion and replica chimneys based on the original hospital were installed on the property last month.

Members of SouthGen, the community group which is overseeing the revamp, each have shares in the project.

The replica chimneys have been placed on the former hospital in Southwold

Replica chimneys have been placed on the building as its reopening date nears - Credit: Pattie Tobin/SouthGen

Mrs Hordern has pledged the cafe will focus on locally-sourced food when it opens in the autumn.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I could see that so much care had gone into the project. 

"I’d love to see people popping in for the best cup of coffee and eating beautiful pastries that we would be making from flours made from grains grown and milled nearby."

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  2. 2 People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town lack attacking threat again in Spotland stalemate
  1. 4 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
  2. 5 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
  3. 6 Meet Stowmarket's Bear Grylls campaigning for wild camping in England
  4. 7 Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash
  5. 8 Plea to 'fix flooding and traffic plans' before 1,100 new homes built
  6. 9 Character test, shape shifting and a potential return - Town head to Rochdale
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw at Rochdale

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
A12 Colchester

A12 lorry driver threatened and robbed at knifepoint

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus signs in The Buttermarket in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

55 areas of Suffolk record virtually no coronavirus cases

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus