Road in mid Suffolk closed after crash between two cars

Southolt Road is currently closed after a two vehicle collision - Credit: Google Maps

A mid Suffolk road is currently closed after a crash between two cars.

Police were called to Southolt Road, near Framlingham, at about 4.10pm on Friday after a crash between a Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover.

An ambulance is present to assess any injuries, with three fire crews also in attendance.

The road remains closed while emergency services are on the scene, a police spokesman said.

