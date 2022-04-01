Road in mid Suffolk closed after crash between two cars
Published: 5:27 PM April 1, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A mid Suffolk road is currently closed after a crash between two cars.
Police were called to Southolt Road, near Framlingham, at about 4.10pm on Friday after a crash between a Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover.
An ambulance is present to assess any injuries, with three fire crews also in attendance.
The road remains closed while emergency services are on the scene, a police spokesman said.
