New electric car charging point installed outside brewery

Published: 11:30 AM April 1, 2021

Richard Seppings of Anglia Car Charging and councillor David Beavan unveil the station - Credit: David Beavan

Southwold has become the first Suffolk town to receive an electric vehicle charging point from a £300,000 initiative by the county council.

A charging station for two vehicles has been created in East Green, outside the resort's Adnams brewery.

The fast charging point can provide 7Kw of power per hour, enough for 25 miles of range.

It is the first dock to be installed as part of the Plug in Suffolk scheme, which Suffolk County Council has launched in a bid to put in fast chargers in rural areas.

Anglia Car Charging, which is based in Bungay, installed the device.

Town and district councillor David Beavan said: "We got this offer of this free charger and grabbed it.

"We may be a traditional old seaside town but we are very much part of the future, which is electric.

"This unit will soon be replaced with one that allows people to charge overnight, but this is a great start.

"By next year, these should be all over Suffolk, encouraging the use of electric cars to reduce carbon emissions as part of our climate change commitment.

"Visitors can now come here secure in the knowledge that we can charge their cars. Where Southwold leads, Suffolk follows."