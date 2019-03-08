Oh yes it is! Southwold to stage its first professional panto

Jack and the Beanstalk is coming to Southwold. Pictured are Gavin Dean as Dame Trott and Dave Higgins as Fleshcreep, alongside Daisy the cow. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY Denise Brady Photoghy

It may still be August - but rehearsals are already under way for a festive production believed to be Southwold's first professional pantomime.

Production firm GDCreatives is putting on Jack and the Beanstalk at Southwold Arts Centre between December 22 and 27 this year.

The creative team is currently in the process of putting together a script, costumes and scenery for the performance in one of the UK's most popular seaside towns.

Director Gavin Dean said: "Southwold has always been a favourite place to visit with the family - there's something so unique but traditional about it, which really suits our style of pantomime.

"We began talks with management at the arts centre in December last year and having visited the venue in January, we knew it was the right place for us.

"The work that has been done there is more than impressive.

"With new tiered seating and an up to date sound and light system being installed this year, we hope our pantomime can not only improve footfall but increase visitor awareness to this great asset to the town."

People can get a behind the scenes peek of the preparations by following @Southwoldpanto on Facebook.