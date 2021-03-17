News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Beach huts in Belgravia! How a Suffolk town has inspired a top London hotel

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 PM March 17, 2021   
Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge London.

The Berkeley Hotel in London is hoping to bring a bit of Suffolk to the city - Credit: PA

Southwold has proved the inspiration for a well-known London hotel, which hopes to emulate the town's signature style to entice customers back next month. 

The Berkeley in Knightsbridge has picked the Suffolk seaside town as one of its inspirations for its outdoor dining area this summer. 

In recent years the hotel has taken to changing its outdoor décor; last year it had a Mediterranean theme, this year the hotel has gone for a theme which is much closer to home. 

Of all Southwold's many attractions it was the town's colourful beach huts and coastline that proved the real inspiration for the hotel.

So much colour from Southwold beach huts. Picture: RYAN NEWTON

Southwold's colourful beach huts have been a particular inspiration - Credit: Ryan Newton

General manager of The Berkeley, Knut Wylde said: "As soon as the government announced that outdoor dining could commence from the April 12, we took the initiative to transform one of The Berkeley’s driveways into a must-visit culinary destination as we did last Summer.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst last year we embraced the Mediterranean, this year we were hugely inspired by the British seaside, UK staycations and, in particular, the charm and rainbow colours of Southwold’s beach huts and coastline. 

"It was that visual that acted as our main mood board, and so we have set about bringing beach huts to Belgravia!  

Most Read

  1. 1 'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for negativity' - Cook on 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  2. 2 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  3. 3 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
  1. 4 Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee
  2. 5 Slight increases in infection rates in some Suffolk districts
  3. 6 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Connolly and Garner condemn Town to defeat
  5. 8 Sir Antony Gormley OBJECTS to sculptures on Suffolk beach
  6. 9 Roads to become 'Quiet Lanes' to encourage better use of countryside
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Fleetwood

"There will be many of us who can’t or don’t like to travel, and so why not bring a holiday destination like Southwold to central London?"

The hotel says it will be further reflecting its Southwold seaside theme by embracing seafood on its menu and by also selling ice cream which it refers to as "gourmet 99's". 

"We can’t think of a better way to promote British hospitality, a hugely important industry to support right now," said Mr Wylde. 

Southwold Mayor Ian Bradbury Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Southwold mayor Ian Bradbury said that the plans could benefit Southwold - Credit: Archant

Southwold mayor, Ian Bradbury, said that the hotel's plans could also prove beneficial in attracting visitors to the real town in the long run. 

"I wish them all the best," said Mr Bradbury. 

"It's great that Southwold as a brand is finally being recognised in London. 

"It might encourage people who have not come across Southwold to come visit us when it's safe to do so. 

"That will help our economy and our high street." 

Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
phoenix st peter academy lowestoft

Coronavirus

Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, Lo

Twitter

'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
RAF Honington is home to the RAF Regiment and Police and the service's force protection wing Picture

Unit in Suffolk's RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sex assault' investigation

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus