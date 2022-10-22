News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk town's 'dune-flanked' beach named among best in England

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:00 PM October 22, 2022
Sausage dog walk in SOuthwold 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk beach has been recognised as being among the best to visit in England.

In a list compiled by travel guide publisher Lonely Planet, Southwold was the eighth beach on the list and was recognised as the "best unconventional beach town".

"Eccentric" Southwold was praised for its "calm manner, dainty town centre and pretty collection of beaches", making it stand out from the other seaside towns in Suffolk.

Despite being in strolling distance from the High Street, the beach is said to feel like a "wilderness" thanks to the "groyne-crossed sands near the pier to the dune-flanked Denes Beach".

Heatwave in Southwold PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beach huts in Southwold pictured during the summer heatwave in 2022 - Credit: charlotte Bond

Southwold as a town was also described as "rather lovely" thanks to its central lighthouse, the "fascinating" arcade machines and "lovely wafting smells" from the Adnams Brewery.

Those who are keen bird spotters were also advised that the town is a good base for exploring the nature reserves of the Suffolk coast.

Bitterns, curlews and marsh harriers are just some of the species spotted in the coastal marshes at RSPB Minsmere and Dunwich Heath.

Earlier this month, thousands of sausage dogs descended onto the beach as part of the Southwold Sausage Walk.

Walberswick beach, just south of Southwold, was also recently recognised on a national level, with The Times naming it as one of the best beaches in the country.

