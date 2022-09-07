Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall

Southwold's Denes beach has been named one of the UK's most contaminated - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk beach in a town popular with tourists has been named as one of the seaside swimming spots contaminated with sewage.

Water at the Denes in Southwold has been included in Surfers Against Sewage's latest guide of unsafe beaches.

The warning comes as part of new research from Surfers Against Sewage's Safer Seas Service and heavy rainfall over Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Last year, Southwold's Denes beach was named one of the dirtiest in the UK after a study into government figures by SaveOnEnergy.

Heacham in Norfolk was included in Surfers Against Sewage's list of safe beaches last month.

The report on Surfers Against Sewage's website said: "Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality.

"Set between the seaside town of Southwold and the mouth of the River Blyth, the Denes is a long sand and shingle beach backed by sand dunes with marshes nearby.

"There are several sewer overflows which discharge into the River Blyth which may affect bathing water quality especially after heavy rainfall."

The Environment Agency has previously said pollution could be "devastating to human health, local biodiversity and our environment", and added it would not "hesitate to act to eliminate the harm sewage discharges cause to the environment".