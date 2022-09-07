News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:18 AM September 7, 2022
Southwold Denes beach was recognised by The Sunday Times

Southwold's Denes beach has been named one of the UK's most contaminated - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk beach in a town popular with tourists has been named as one of the seaside swimming spots contaminated with sewage.

Water at the Denes in Southwold has been included in Surfers Against Sewage's latest guide of unsafe beaches.

The warning comes as part of new research from Surfers Against Sewage's Safer Seas Service and heavy rainfall over Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Last year, Southwold's Denes beach was named one of the dirtiest in the UK after a study into government figures by SaveOnEnergy.

Heacham in Norfolk was included in Surfers Against Sewage's list of safe beaches last month.

The report on Surfers Against Sewage's website said: "Bathing not advised today due to the likelihood of reduced water quality.

"Set between the seaside town of Southwold and the mouth of the River Blyth, the Denes is a long sand and shingle beach backed by sand dunes with marshes nearby.

"There are several sewer overflows which discharge into the River Blyth which may affect bathing water quality especially after heavy rainfall."

The Environment Agency has previously said pollution could be "devastating to human health, local biodiversity and our environment", and added it would not "hesitate to act to eliminate the harm sewage discharges cause to the environment".

Suffolk Live News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

The road in Kelvedon has been closed after the crash

Man dies and two others seriously injured after five-vehicle crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Manager John Coleman on the phone before the game at Accrington Stanley.

Match reaction

'I'll get an apology tomorrow' - Stanley boss frustrated after Blues win

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Leon Richer at his new bar La Vida on Beach Street, Felixstowe.

Popular Felixstowe drag queen to open new cabaret show bar

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Car and motorcycle crash on A14 outside Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon