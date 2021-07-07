Town buzzing as it buys swarms of bees for orchard
There is definitely a buzz about Southwold - after two new beehives were installed in the town's community orchard.
Southwold Millennium Foundation started the Southwold Bees project in a bid to help address the country's declining bee population.
Trustee Simon Tobin and chairman Michael Ladd approached Durrants Estate Agency for £1,500, which has enabled the foundation to buy two hives, two swarms of bees and protective beekeeping equipment.
Mr Tobin said: "We’re really excited about the installation of the Southwold Bees hives.
“As bees continue to decline in the UK, it is important that we nurture them and our community orchard is the perfect spot.
"We will be using this project to reach out to local schools to teach children about the importance of bees.”
Mr Tobin's wife Zuhal will maintain the hives, having attended a course run by Waveney Beekeepers' Group.
The community orchard was established 2017 in the meadow opposite the Stella Peskett Memorial Hall. Its produce is free for local residents.
It is expected that Southwold Bees honey will be sold to raise further funds for Southwold Millennium Foundation.
Dominic Parravani, managing director of Durrants said: “We are delighted to support Southwold Bees. It’s a really interesting project from which local schools will benefit.
"Of course we’re looking forward to tasting the first batch of honey too.”