New Southwold mayor leads annual parade to civic service

Southwold Mayor Ian Bradbury Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

People lined the streets to welcome their new mayor yesterday as civic leaders took part in a traditional annual event.

Crowds watch Southwold civic parade Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Crowds watch Southwold civic parade Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The Southwold Civic Parade left the Market Place to process to St Edmund's Church for the annual Civic Service.

New mayor Ian Bradbury was joined by colleagues from Southwold Town Council and other civic dignitaries for the event.

He was first elected to the council eight years ago, in May 2011, and re-elected for a third four-year term at the beginning of May.

Mr Bradbury started holidaying in Southwold in the mid-1970s and became attached to the town and in 2001 he bought a house in Reydon, ready to move to Suffolk after retiring from his post as a sixth form tutor at Coventry's most prestigious state secondary school, where he was a teacher of English Language and Literature.

New mayor Ian Bradbury during the civic service at St Edmund's Church, Southwold Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA New mayor Ian Bradbury during the civic service at St Edmund's Church, Southwold Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

He is a keen allotment holder and a fan of West Bromwich Albion FC.

Civic leaders at the parade Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Civic leaders at the parade Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Ready for the parade Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Ready for the parade Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Tuning up Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Tuning up Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

People watch the parade process to the church Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA People watch the parade process to the church Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA