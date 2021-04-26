Resort 'building back better' by planting hundreds of trees
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
Hundreds of trees are being planted around the common field in Southwold as part of the town's bid to "build back better and greener".
Town and district councillor David Beavan ordered more than 400 trees from the Woodland Trust and has enlisted the help of the community to plant them.
A mix of oak, silver birch, hawthorn, hazel, rowan and blackthorn trees are being planted around the resort's common.
Mr Beavan said he wanted to mark Earth Day last week and a recent climate change summit of world leaders.
He said: "The common's trust had been talking about planting trees there for years, so I was a bit naughty and ordered some.
You may also want to watch:
"The trees are from a wild bird mix, so they will provide food for birds.
"It's been really great - families and kids have got involved.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
- 2 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
- 3 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
- 4 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
- 5 The oldest things in Suffolk - from schools and bridges to shops and trees
- 6 Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester
- 7 Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash
- 8 Concern for welfare of missing Suffolk teenager
- 9 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
- 10 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
"The trees will be planted all around the common. This is part of building back better and greener.
"It shows that people can really pull together."