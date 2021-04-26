Resort 'building back better' by planting hundreds of trees

Published: 2:52 PM April 26, 2021

Hundreds of trees are being planted around the common field in Southwold as part of the town's bid to "build back better and greener".

Town and district councillor David Beavan ordered more than 400 trees from the Woodland Trust and has enlisted the help of the community to plant them.

The trees have been supplied by the Woodland Trust - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A mix of oak, silver birch, hawthorn, hazel, rowan and blackthorn trees are being planted around the resort's common.

Mr Beavan said he wanted to mark Earth Day last week and a recent climate change summit of world leaders.

Southwold Rugby Club players get involved with the tree planting - Credit: Neil Didsbury

He said: "The common's trust had been talking about planting trees there for years, so I was a bit naughty and ordered some.

"The trees are from a wild bird mix, so they will provide food for birds.

"It's been really great - families and kids have got involved.

David Beavan plants the trees with help from young rugby players - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"The trees will be planted all around the common. This is part of building back better and greener.

"It shows that people can really pull together."