Signs asking visitors to stay away come down but fears for Easter remain

Southwold town councillors Simon Flunder and David Beavan with the banner protesting against visitors to the resort during the virus pandemic Picture: JO FLUNDER Archant

Signs asking people to stay away from the town of Southwold have come down after reports of a quiet weekend in the town, but concerns remain about the upcoming Easter holidays.

One sign had been placed on the A12 leading into the town Picture: DAVID BEAVAN One sign had been placed on the A12 leading into the town Picture: DAVID BEAVAN

Councillors put up the banners which read “Please respect us, don’t infect us” in a bid to keep second home owners away.

Concerns had been raised that the town had been seeing an increasing number of people visiting or arriving at their second homes leading to fears that the town’s elderly population could come into contact with the virus.

Two bright yellow banners, measuring about 12ft long, were commissioned and placed at the Town Hall and on the A12.

However, the banners have now come down following council discussions.

David Beavan, one of those involved in the banners said that they had served their purpose for now and that the town had been largely quiet.

“It’s done its job,” said Mr Beavan.

“I think the message has got across,” said Mr Beavan.

“A lot of second home owners are now in self-isolation.”

He remained concerned, however, that Easter weekend could see people decide to head back out to the coast.

“There is a worry; with people three weeks into lockdown and if the number of cases start plateauing but We have really got to keep going,” said Mr Beavan.

