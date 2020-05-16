E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Southwold may introduce one-way system for pedestrians to aid with social distancing

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 May 2020

The one-way system may be introduced in High Street, which is home to many of Southwold's shops Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The one-way system may be introduced in High Street, which is home to many of Southwold's shops Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Suffolk seaside town is considering introducing a one-way system to help pedestrians maintain social distancing and reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Councillors in Southwold have been discussing the potential of implementing a temporary system in High Street.

The new system would be enforced from the junction with Victoria Street and lead up to the beach front.

Southwold residents and councillors had previously reported an influx of visitors during the lockdown, with the town a popular destination for second homeowners.

Town mayor Ian Bradbury said councillors will meet again on Monday to discuss the suggestion - but said the costs of enforcing the system will be considered.

He said: “We are looking at it. But it will come down to cost and if it will be viable.

“It will be good to have - it would help with social distancing.”

