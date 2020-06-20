‘Danger - coronavirus’ sticker placed on door of elderly resident

Police have condemned an ‘upsetting’ sticker bearing the words ‘danger - coronavirus’ and a skull and crossbones symbol that was stuck on an elderly resident’s door in Southwold.

Halesworth police posted the picture of the sticker on Twitter and said it could constitute a public order offence.

The address of the home was not confirmed by police.

Halesworth police said on Twitter: “This sticker was placed on the door of an elderly resident in Southwold, causing upset and distress.

“The displaying of messages publicly can mean public order offences are committed if they cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, said he had not seen any similar stickers in the area.

He described the coronavirus sticker as “nasty”.