E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Danger - coronavirus’ sticker placed on door of elderly resident

PUBLISHED: 16:10 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 June 2020

Halesworth police found the sticker reading 'danger - coronavirus' at a home in Southwold Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Halesworth police found the sticker reading 'danger - coronavirus' at a home in Southwold Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police have condemned an ‘upsetting’ sticker bearing the words ‘danger - coronavirus’ and a skull and crossbones symbol that was stuck on an elderly resident’s door in Southwold.

Halesworth police posted the picture of the sticker on Twitter and said it could constitute a public order offence.

The address of the home was not confirmed by police.

You may also want to watch:

Halesworth police said on Twitter: “This sticker was placed on the door of an elderly resident in Southwold, causing upset and distress.

“The displaying of messages publicly can mean public order offences are committed if they cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, said he had not seen any similar stickers in the area.

He described the coronavirus sticker as “nasty”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four fire crews called to industrial garage blaze

Webster Street, in Bungay. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘It’s been a lot busier than expected’ – Ipswich trader on high street return

The Hot Sausage Company is trading while wearing PPE and enforcing social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School pupils find fun way to mark end of Year 11 after prom night is cancelled

Pupils threw tennis balls to each other for the special video Picture: FARLINGAYE HIGH SCHOOL

‘Danger - coronavirus’ sticker placed on door of elderly resident

Halesworth police found the sticker reading 'danger - coronavirus' at a home in Southwold Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

No new coronavirus deaths recorded in Suffolk for third day in a row

No new coronavirus related deaths have been reported today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24