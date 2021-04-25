'Brilliant turnout' as volunteers clean up Suffolk beach

Video

Published: 11:00 AM April 25, 2021

A Southwold woman rallied the community to lead a clean-up of Covehithe beach as she "couldn't believe" the amount of rubbish left behind.

Pattie Tobin, 26, organised the socially-distanced event on Saturday morning after posting an appeal for help on Facebook.

Becky and Penny Hall from Reydon joined in the beach clean - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The meet-up proved popular and saw around 30 people gather at the beach.

Natural England and marine life charity Surfers Against Sewage offered to provide equipment for the clean-up, while Southwold brewer Adnams contributed 50 beers as a reward for the volunteers.

Miss Tobin organised the event on Facebook and was delighted by the turnout - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Miss Tobin said: "I went for a walk along here and I just couldn't believe the amount of rubbish that was left behind.

"Instead of moaning about it on NextDoor or social platforms, I just thought it would be easier to do something about it.

Children enjoyed cleaning up the beach at Covehithe - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"I sent out a Facebook event and posted on the local groups, and we've had a brilliant turnout from just that.

"It's not just us that are living here - there's the wildlife as well.

Natural England and Surfers Against Sewage helped with the meet-up - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"If you're coming to somewhere that you want to visit because it's a beautiful place, just take your rubbish with you.

"Littering will become even more of a problem now that visitors from all corners of the country will most probably be holidaying here.

"Some people didn't know the beach clean was on, but the picked up some bags anyway.

"I want to say a massive thank you to take the time out of their weekend. After coming out of lockdown, it was quite a sociable activity."