Southwold wins £1million of taxpayers' cash for new jobs hub project

The site of the new enterprise hub on the corner of Blyth Road and Station Road, Southwold. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A project set to create 90 new jobs in a Suffolk seaside town has been given a near £1million boost from the Government.

The grant of £995,000 for the Southwold Enterprise Hub has been given by the Coastal Communities Fund as part of an additional £10.4million awarded to projects around the British coast.

The Southwold project will house retail and business units and establish a Southwold Development Team to support local firms to start-up and grow.

The venture, which will cost around £2million, was given the go-ahead last year by district councillors who agreed a site at the corner of Blyth Road and Station Road.

Planners were told the existing garage and shop will be demolished.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: "This is really fantastic news for our local economy. My thanks go to Southwold Town Council for redeveloping this site and it's great that the Government are wholeheartedly supporting it.

"The support business will get from this new Enterprise Hub will really help them start and survive, creating more than 90 jobs.

"The fact that Government is investing almost a million pounds, via the Coastal Communities Fund (CCF), shows a real confidence in our area and I look forward to working with Southwold Town Council as the project progresses."

Earlier this year the CCF gave £950,000 to a project to regenerate part of Felixstowe's south seafront and create a high-quality multi-purpose landscaped visitor destination, including a cafe and exhibition area.

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Jake Berry said: "Our investment in the Southwold Enterprise Hub builds on £12.4 million of Government support for Enterprise Zones in Suffolk and is the latest example of this Government's plan to level up every part of the UK.

"Building on our £228 million investment into coastal communities, the projects receiving funding today were designed by local people who know best what will bring the biggest benefit to their community.

"Their fantastic ideas demonstrate the raw potential of our coastal towns and will help create good jobs, boost economic growth and improve people's lives as we leave the EU on October 31."