Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Two Suffolk beaches have scooped the prestigious 'Blue Flag' award.
The award is aimed at improving the quality of England's coastline and is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.
Announced on May 13 2022, Felixstowe South and Pier was awarded the accolade alongside Southwold beach on the east Suffolk coastline.
The two sites were recognised for the quality of the beach, the way it is managed and the facilities it offers to visitors.
The full criteria for a Blue Flag award includes: safety and services such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary, environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems, 'excellent' water quality as set out in the EU bathing water directive, and environmental management, including litter and waste.
Southwold and Felixstowe were also named as recipients of the Seaside Award, which is presented to the best beaches in England and celebrates the quality and diversity of our coastline.
As well as Southwold and Felixstowe, the beaches at Kessingland and Lowestoft, south of Claremont Pier, were honoured with the Seaside Award.
Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism said: "We have outstanding beaches in east Suffolk which are hugely popular with residents and visitors and so we are delighted to once again receive these prestigious awards which reflect the quality and cleanliness of our coastline.
"Anyone visiting east Suffolk’s beaches this summer can be sure they are visiting one of the best in the country."