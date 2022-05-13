News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:01 AM May 13, 2022
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

The September sunshine was enjoyed by people who travelled to Felixstowe beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two Suffolk beaches have scooped the prestigious 'Blue Flag' award.

The award is aimed at improving the quality of England's coastline and is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.

The candy coloured beach huts in Southwold

The candy coloured beach huts in Southwold - Credit: Archant

Announced on May 13 2022, Felixstowe South and Pier was awarded the accolade alongside Southwold beach on the east Suffolk coastline. 

The two sites were recognised for the quality of the beach, the way it is managed and the facilities it offers to visitors.

The full criteria for a Blue Flag award includes: safety and services such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary, environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems, 'excellent' water quality as set out in the EU bathing water directive, and environmental management, including litter and waste.

Kessingland Beach stretches for more than 200m out to sea

Kessingland Beach stretches for more than 200m out to sea - Credit: Reece Hanson

Southwold and Felixstowe were also named as recipients of the Seaside Award, which is presented to the best beaches in England and celebrates the quality and diversity of our coastline.

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

As well as Southwold and Felixstowe, the beaches at Kessingland and Lowestoft, south of Claremont Pier, were honoured with the Seaside Award.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism said: "We have outstanding beaches in east Suffolk which are hugely popular with residents and visitors and so we are delighted to once again receive these prestigious awards which reflect the quality and cleanliness of our coastline.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town centre going strong as four new businesses set to open in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 2 Lane closed on A14 after ambulance and lorry crash
  3. 3 A14 reopens after crash leaves car on its roof
  1. 4 Retained lists 2022: Who has departed Championship and League One clubs so far
  2. 5 Former Town player 'leading contender' for Lincoln vacancy
  3. 6 Monkey dies after fire breaks out in bungalow
  4. 7 Woman who died after crash on A120 named by police
  5. 8 Car smashes into planters in town centre
  6. 9 Audi and people carrier drivers involved in altercation in Sudbury
  7. 10 See inside 'cleverly designed' £2m home in the heart of a Suffolk town

"Anyone visiting east Suffolk’s beaches this summer can be sure they are visiting one of the best in the country."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Land off the A11 north of Red Lodge where a masterplan for 300 homes has been drawn up

West Suffolk Council

Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hengrave thatch home fire

Suffolk Live News

Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring an early goal for town.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town still working to keep striker Jackson at Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A number of suspected of bombs have been dug up on a building site in Bury St Edmunds. A 100m cordon

Suffolk Highways | Video

Cordon lifted after suspected bombs found in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon