Why are these Suffolk towns the UK's best places to live by the sea?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 December 2019

Southwold has been named the best place in the UK for a second home by the sea Picture: MARK TINGLE

If you want somewhere you can enjoy the beautiful sea air, you can't do any better than Felixstowe or Southwold.

Southwold's beach huts catch the eye in the sun Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE.COMSouthwold's beach huts catch the eye in the sun Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Or that is certainly the view of Compare the Market - which has named the two Suffolk coastal resorts as the best places in the UK to live by the sea.

The market researchers compared various aspects of 100 seaside towns to come up with a ranking of the best, including weather, beach quality and rental prices for landlords.

Southwold and Felixstowe led the way in the table - and for community leaders in those areas, it is not difficult to see why.

Ian Bradbury, mayor of Southwold, said landmarks such as Adnams brewery, the lighthouse and the musuems are all "a major part of Southwold".

The beach at Southwold is often busy on sunny days Picture: PAUL NICHOLS/CITIZENSIDE.COMThe beach at Southwold is often busy on sunny days Picture: PAUL NICHOLS/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Mr Bradbury added: "I really enjoy being here. It's got everything for people of a certain age.

"It's a quintessentially British seaside town with a wonderful beach.

"Many of Southwold's second home owners have become part of the community. Both they and our permanent residents know that we are blessed and privileged to live in this superb setting.

Beachgoers enjoy the sunny weather on the beach at Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANTBeachgoers enjoy the sunny weather on the beach at Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

"Our second homeowners love the town and spend a lot of their time here. The people make the community."

As well as being ranked second in the study, Felixstowe was recognised as the best resort for temperature - with an average of 22.3C in July.

Helen Greengrass, change director of Felixstowe Forward, said the town's beaches, landmarks and variety were big factors in attracting investors.

Ms Greengrass said: "Felixstowe has had some significant investment, particularly in the Seafront Gardens, and we're seeing it increase year on year. Visitor numbers are also increasing.

Felixstowe's pier is one of the town's main attractions Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOOREFelixstowe's pier is one of the town's main attractions Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

"We have incredibly clean beaches and great water quality. The coastline is beautiful.

"If you're an elderly person, then we have quiet areas. But we have places for younger people too.

"It's pretty much got everything - why wouldn't you come to Felixstowe?

"People will welcome this news at it shows what a desirable place to live Felixstowe is."

