Fire crews called to boat blaze in Southwold Harbour

Fire crews are currently in attendance to Southwold Harbour to reports of a fire in a boat - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have been called to reports of a fire on a boat in Southwold.

Crews were called to Southwold harbour at 11.40am to reports of smoke coming from the hold of the boat.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to attend a fire in a boat and are currently working with the harbour master to tackle the fire.

"Crews have gained access to the fire and are now tackling the blaze.

"There are three appliances currently in attendance.

"No injuries have been reported."

Crews from Southwold, Halesworth and Lowestoft South are in attendance.