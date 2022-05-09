News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sheds and hedges catch fire in Southwold

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:22 PM May 9, 2022
Firefighters are currently on the scene of a multiple shed and fence fire

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a multiple shed and fence fire - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Fire crews are currently battling a fire involving multiple sheds and a hedge in Southwold. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in North Road just before 12.45pm today, Monday, May 9. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival crews found two to three sheds and a hedge alight."

Currently four pumps have been called to tackle the blaze in the coastal town. 

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth and Lowestoft South have been called to the fire. 


