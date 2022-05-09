Sheds and hedges catch fire in Southwold
Published: 1:22 PM May 9, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps/Archant
Fire crews are currently battling a fire involving multiple sheds and a hedge in Southwold.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in North Road just before 12.45pm today, Monday, May 9.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival crews found two to three sheds and a hedge alight."
Currently four pumps have been called to tackle the blaze in the coastal town.
Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth and Lowestoft South have been called to the fire.