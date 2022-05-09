Sheds and hedges catch fire in Southwold

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a multiple shed and fence fire - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Fire crews are currently battling a fire involving multiple sheds and a hedge in Southwold.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in North Road just before 12.45pm today, Monday, May 9.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival crews found two to three sheds and a hedge alight."

Currently four pumps have been called to tackle the blaze in the coastal town.

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth and Lowestoft South have been called to the fire.



