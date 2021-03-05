Plans for glamping site on Suffolk coast withdrawn

Published: 7:00 PM March 5, 2021

Plans for a glamping site near Southwold have been withdrawn - Credit: Google Earth

Proposals to convert an agricultural field into a 45-pitch glamping site near Southwold have been withdrawn amid a catalogue of concerns from community leaders.

A V Tomson and Partners submitted plans to construct the campsite on 2.34-hectare land in Lowestoft Road, Reydon, last October.

But Southwold councillors raised fears over its impact on the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and said it could set a precedent for more schemes near the resort.

The site, known as Broadside Park Farm, was owned by Southwold-based brewer Adnams until early 2000.

Planning documents submitted to East Suffolk Council argued the development would provide "substantial economic benefits to the Southwold and Reydon area whilst tourists use facilities and services".

The documents added: "The proposed glamping site in Southwold adjacent to the farm would become a very attractive facility within this popular holiday destination.

"It would differ from most typical holiday parks along the coast by maintaining the character of the farm without compromising the quality of stay.

"The holidaymakers would benefit from the quiet rural picturesque location nearby the cliffs and beach, yet still within walking distance of the town.

"The site would be a suitable location for social groups visiting the area such as rambling groups to stay together on site for holidays, general meetings of their group, enjoy the local walks and scenery whilst contributing to the local economy."

Southwold Town Council outlined its opposition to the plans, believing it would attract bring hundreds more vehicles to the AONB and potentially set a precedent for other glamping sites in the area.

The council said: "Southwold is seeking to rebrand itself as a year-round green tourism location by promoting cycling, walking, birding, sky watching, and other outdoor activities within the AONB.

"Almost all visitors reach Southwold by car. This causes unacceptable levels of traffic congestion, reducing Southwold attractiveness as a visitor destination.

"There is a shortage of camping sites in East Suffolk to cater to cyclists and ramblers and others in need of low-cost accommodation.

"STC and ESC are in active discussions to develop a field next to the Harbour campsite as an eco-friendly campsite. This a sustainable solution to the need for more low cost visitor accommodation."

The plans were withdrawn earlier this week.