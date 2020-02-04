E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Debate ongoing over who will run historic seaside harbour

PUBLISHED: 05:31 05 February 2020

The debate over who should manage Southwold Harbour is continuing Picture: ARCHANT

The debate over who should manage Southwold Harbour is continuing Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Discussions are ongoing over who manages a historic Suffolk harbour - with lawyers saying the committee should consist of both community leaders and other interested parties.

Southwold Harbour, which over the past few years has been managed by a charitable trust, has been at the centre of debate as authorities seek to preserve it from rising sea levels.

Law firm Ashfords, which represents East Suffolk, has said there should be a near-equal split between council members and independents in a forthcoming Harbour Management Committee - giving residents more of a say in the harbour's future.

Ashfords added that an equal split would be required to pass the Harbour Order of 1933.

David Beavan, district and town councillor for Southwold, said: "I welcome this approach, which should give us a management committee of local people who know what they are doing, not a gaggle of councillors who don't.

"We are prepared to give this a go and hope that the council will include skilled locals in their selection, as opposed to just 'yes' men.

"However, if they betray our trust we will fight them all the way over the Harbour Order amendment.

"Let's work together to protect our harbour from the threat of sea level rise, before it is too late."

You may also want to watch:

However, Southwold Town Council favours a different composition for the committee.

A deal was struck to share control of Southwold Harbour amongst members of a management group last March.

The then-Waveney District Council approved a motion to create a Harbour Management Committee consisting of eight people.

Membership was to be shared between residents and businesses alongside others with specific skills or experience in port management.

The committee was billed as a "middle ground" between a charitable trust and a new trading company owning the harbour.

However, the composition of the committee has become the source of debate, with various councils proposing different make-ups.

Ashfords' latest statement has pleased Mr Beavan, who believes the future of the harbour should be kept in Southwold residents' hands.

He added: "The harbour is so important - it's part of the attraction of Southwold.

"Without the harbour, we're just another town on the coast."

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car crash driver who kicked police officer was five times alcohol limit

Michael Turner admitted drink-driving and assaulting a police officer at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Nineteen failings unveiled in review of controversial school transport policy

School transport in Suffolk has been a controversial issue. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Debate ongoing over who will run historic seaside harbour

The debate over who should manage Southwold Harbour is continuing Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits setting fire to Ipswich property

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury’s play-off bid is dented by rivals AFC Sudbury in 3-0 defeat

The ball is in the back of the net as Reece Harris gives AFC Sudbury the lead, with keeper George Bugg out of position. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24