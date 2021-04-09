News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Search for community members to join new harbour committee launched

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:15 AM April 9, 2021   
The Southwold Harbour repairs aim to make it safer for boats using it. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A committee is being formed to oversee the management of Southwold Harbour - Credit: Nick Butcher

Four independent community members are being sought to be part of a new committee that will oversee the management of Southwold Harbour.

The harbour, a popular tourist attraction on the Suffolk coast, is under threat due to rising sea levels.

Last month, East Suffolk Council and Southwold Town Council agreed to form a Harbour Management Committee (HMC), which will be in charge of its operations.

The HMC will consist of five members of East Suffolk's cabinet and four independent members of the community, with law firm Ashfords recommending a near-equal split was required to meet the requirements of the Harbour Order of 1933.

East Suffolk said it was designed to ensure that there is more local involvement and engagement in the management and delivery of harbour operations and to safeguard its future.

The council said applicants for the four independent roles "must have an interest, or experience, in public service and be committed to developing the sound management and interests of the harbour, including its financial viability, the management of its assets and all other aspects of good port governance".

East Suffolk also said successful applicants will understand the importance of the harbour to Southwold and the wider area.

You may also want to watch:

Urgent repairs at a cost of up to £1.1million are set to begin at the the harbour this spring after East Suffolk councillors approved emergency work last November.

The harbour’s north pier fender is damaged and in need of repair to protect boats navigating to and from the Blyth Estuary.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
  2. 2 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
  3. 3 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
  1. 4 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
  2. 5 Full transcript of Johnson and O'Leary's first press conference as Ipswich Town owners
  3. 6 Brett Johnson on his Ipswich Town ambitions and Mike O'Leary on debt situation
  4. 7 Two keepers and Aussie striker head group of six youngsters leaving Town
  5. 8 Mike Bacon: 'I'll ride the good ship 'optimism' if that's alright with you!'
  6. 9 From The Sun to talkSport - how the press reported on Town's US takeover
  7. 10 Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours

The cost of the refurbishment will be funded from existing council capital budgets and reserves.

Kerry Blair, head of operations for East Suffolk, said the formation of the HMC represented a "bright future" for the harbour.

Kerry Blair, is ECL'�s new commercial director.

Kerry Blair, head of operations for East Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

He said: "This is an exciting time for Southwold Harbour and is the latest proactive step in the development of the facility.

"We have been working closely with Southwold Town Council and other stakeholders to secure a bright future for the Harbour and the appointment of skilled and committed people to the HMC will reinforces our ambitions for the site.

"We look forward to hearing from a range of suitable applicants."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus