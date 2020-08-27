E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dog and owner rescued from Southwold Harbour

PUBLISHED: 12:25 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 27 August 2020

The RNLI were called to Southwold Harbour on Thursday morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A dog and its owner were rescued from Southwold Harbour on Thursday morning.

Southwold RNLI were asked by the Humberside Coastguard to attend a person who had fallen within the harbour.

When they arrived they found a dog, named Ruby, had fallen into the water on an outgoing tide with his owner.

A family member had deployed a life ring to help prevent the person from being swept out to sea.

Writing on Facebook, the Southwold RNLI said: “Both dog and casualty recovered and although a bit shaken and cold no other injury’s sustained.”

An ambulance was called for the dog’s owner as he had taken in water and the man was left in their care.

Ruby was not injured but was a little cold.

The RNLI boat returned to base.

