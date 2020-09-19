Surfs up in Southwold as chilly winds hit coast
PUBLISHED: 17:05 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 19 September 2020
Sarah Lucy Brown
The Suffolk coast has been hit by fresh winds today as temperatures on the beaches stay cool.
As the long summer of 2020 draws to a close, families have flocked to the east coast to enjoy the last few days of sun.
Today strong winds have whipped up the surf and large waves have been seen crashing down onto the shores in Southwold.
You may also want to watch:
Temperatures may well reach 24C inland but out on the coast it is only expected to reach a maximum of 17C.
East Anglia based weather agency Weatherquest said today would be staying dry with long spells of sunshine, though it may be hazy at times with high cloud drifting through.
In a tweet this morning it warned: “Feeling chilly in the wind with a moderate northeasterly, fresh along the coast.”
Some brave swimmers have been spotted in the water at Southwold, while surfers have been drawn by the huge waves.
Next week looks set to start warm and sunny but warm and sunny but we could see some showers by mid week, bringing an end to the September heatwave and signally the start of the autumnal weather.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.