News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Takeaway deli to open in Southwold in place of electrical store

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:30 AM March 23, 2021   
Southwold's Hughes store closed last summer and is set to be replaced by a sandwich deli

Southwold's Hughes store closed last summer - Credit: Google Maps

A scheme to convert a former electronics store into a sandwich takeaway in Southwold has been approved by planners.

The proposals to change the use of the property formerly occupied by Hughes were submitted to East Suffolk Council at the start of the year.

Hughes closed its Southwold branch last summer after the firm said the store's sales had halved over recent years and it was no longer profitable.

The chain said the decision had been made to close unprofitable stores to "protect the company from losses".

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said only a "light touch" revamp would be required to convert the grade II-listed building into a deli serving sandwiches, salads, snacks and drinks.

The documents said the conversion would represent a "good use" of the building and would "reverse much of the harm to the general character of the ground floor caused under the last tenancy".

East Suffolk planners gave the application the green light last week.

You may also want to watch:

Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Mason Worsfold-Gregg on the site of the farm at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, Suffolk

Suffolk care home sets up farm to help people living with dementia

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich.Credit-Sonya Duncan

Covid rates increase slightly in parts of Suffolk and north Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth

'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus