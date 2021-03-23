Takeaway deli to open in Southwold in place of electrical store

Published: 5:30 AM March 23, 2021

A scheme to convert a former electronics store into a sandwich takeaway in Southwold has been approved by planners.

The proposals to change the use of the property formerly occupied by Hughes were submitted to East Suffolk Council at the start of the year.

Hughes closed its Southwold branch last summer after the firm said the store's sales had halved over recent years and it was no longer profitable.

The chain said the decision had been made to close unprofitable stores to "protect the company from losses".

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said only a "light touch" revamp would be required to convert the grade II-listed building into a deli serving sandwiches, salads, snacks and drinks.

The documents said the conversion would represent a "good use" of the building and would "reverse much of the harm to the general character of the ground floor caused under the last tenancy".

East Suffolk planners gave the application the green light last week.