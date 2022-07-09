News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Windsurfer rescued after getting stranded at sea due to sail problem

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:54 PM July 9, 2022
Southwold Pier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Southwold Pier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man was rescued by the team at Southwold Lifeboat Station after getting into difficulty while windsurfing.

The Humber Coastguard paged the team following a 999 call from a member of the public concerned about a windsurfer at around midday on Saturday (July 9). 

They launched the boat just off the harbour pier and went to the man in trouble.

He was found stranded on his windsurfing board as his sail had gone in the water and he could not get it up again.

He was tired as he had been out at sea for an hour-and-a-half.

He was then returned to shore by the Southwold team and had no injuries. 

