Paramedics fought to save man in drugs coma for 25 minutes inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A man, who paramedics fought for nearly half an hour to save, died after taking a cocktail of drugs, an inquest heard today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sean Thrower, of Blythe Road, Southwold, had struggled with drug addiction for many years and was found unresponsive by his mother in their home on Sunday April 14, 2019.

Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley reassured Mr Thrower's mother Mary at the inquest: "The paramedics did not give up on your son, they tried for 25 minutes and did the best they could do."

The 37-year-old had been dependent on a number of prescription and recreational drugs since he was a teenager and after the breakdown of a relationship in late 2016, his condition had worsened.

You may also want to watch:

His sister Sarah Mallet, said: "He always wanted to get better, but if it (recovery) didn't happen quickly then he would pull back and got disheartened."

A post mortem found that the combination of multiple drugs had put him into a deep sleep and he died a short while afterwards.

Mrs Mallet added that her brother had future plans and had been hoping to buy a shed to practise his wood work in.

He had struggled to engage with treatment and his doctor Allen Kharbteng said that he had sadly missed a lot of opportunity for psychological development during his youth due to his drug use.

Dr Kharbteng added that the solution Mr Thrower had been looking for was always a "chemical solution".