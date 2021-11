Emergency services have been called after a man has been injured following an explosion near Southwold - Credit: Archant

A man has been injured after a camp gas cylinder exploded near Southwold.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 3.30pm today in Harrison Green, near Reydon.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said a man had been injured by an exploding camping gas cylinder.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Suffolk police have also been approached for a comment.