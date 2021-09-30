Southwold named as one of the top locations to spread a loved one's ashes

Published: 7:00 PM September 30, 2021

Southwold is one of the best places in the country to spread ashes according to a new study - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southwold is one of the most picturesque locations to spread your loved ones’ ashes in the UK, a new study has revealed.

Researchers came up with a list of the most picturesque locations for scattering ashes by analysing a number of factors including tourist figures, average rainfall and accessibility.

The analysis found that Southwold was the 8th most picturesque location to say goodbye to a loved one, while Sandbanks in Dorset came in the top spot, followed by Seven Sisters, East Sussex, in second.

The research, which was carried out by SunLife, found top ranking Southwold had the lowest precipitation, while also ranking high for its picturesque scenery.

The destinations were ranked based on several factors including, but not limited to, tourist figures, average rainfall, Instagram location hashtags and accessibility.

Southwold also ranked 10th for its peacefulness and 9th for its accessibility.