'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England

A Suffolk coastal town and village have been named among the best in England by a popular luxury travel magazine.

Both Southwold and neighbouring village Walberswick were named among the best coastal towns by Conde Nast Traveller.

Described as unspoilt, the coastal town and village received high praise from the magazine which picked out The Swan as one of the best places to stay when visiting the area.

Travel writer Harriet O'Brien said: "With lines of colourful beach huts, a handsome high street and even a working lighthouse, Southwold is an unspoilt, very English seaside town.

"But its real charm lies in its quirkiness and great community spirit.

"Residents have created a tiny, Twenties-style cinema, and restored a historic lifeboat.

"They also glory in the town's beautifully revived pier.

"A walk away, across the River Blyth, is the picturesque hamlet of Walberswick, with tea rooms, pubs and a village green.

"Southwold is set above a generous stretch of beach, largely of sand but with some shingle.

"Officially the area is divided in two: Pier Beach, immediately below town, has lifeguards, is lined with beach huts and can become crowded; Denes Beach, to the south, is quieter and backed by dunes, giving good shelter on breezy days.

"Walberswick is bordered by more sand, shingle and dunes."

