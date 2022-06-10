News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Southwold named one of the trendiest holiday destinations in UK

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:14 PM June 10, 2022
Southwold has been named as one of the most searched holiday destinations in the UK 

Southwold has been named as one of the most searched holiday destinations in the UK - Credit: Timothy Bradford

The seaside town of Southwold has been named among the most trendy holiday destinations in the UK.

Research by the holiday rental marketplace HomeToGo has revealed the number of searches for the town has increased by 186% year on year, making it the sixth most trending destination in the country. 

Known for its famous pier, Blue Flag beach and the Adnams brewery, the town has long been one of the most popular destinations in Suffolk.

Southwold town councillor David Beavan is supportive of council tax measures for second homes

Southwold town councillor David Beavan - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Speaking about this, Southwold town councillor David Beavan welcomed the news – saying: "It's good for business".

He said: "I suppose everyone is looking at the airports and thinking 'we'll holiday in England this year'. We've got the capacity, so if you want a nice holiday in England, come check us out."

Tourism Guide
Suffolk Live News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ian Crook agreed to join Ipswich from Norwich in 1996 before later pulling out of the deal

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Portsmouth chief uses failed Town move as cautionary transfer tale 

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site near Woodbridge

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon