Southwold named one of the trendiest holiday destinations in UK

Southwold has been named as one of the most searched holiday destinations in the UK - Credit: Timothy Bradford

The seaside town of Southwold has been named among the most trendy holiday destinations in the UK.

Research by the holiday rental marketplace HomeToGo has revealed the number of searches for the town has increased by 186% year on year, making it the sixth most trending destination in the country.

Known for its famous pier, Blue Flag beach and the Adnams brewery, the town has long been one of the most popular destinations in Suffolk.

Southwold town councillor David Beavan - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Speaking about this, Southwold town councillor David Beavan welcomed the news – saying: "It's good for business".

He said: "I suppose everyone is looking at the airports and thinking 'we'll holiday in England this year'. We've got the capacity, so if you want a nice holiday in England, come check us out."