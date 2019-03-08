Films by the seaside? Southwold Pier applies for later licence to host movie screenings

Southwold Pier could soon play host to outdoor movie screenings Picture: MARK TINGLE

Southwold Pier, one of Suffolk's top tourist attractions, is applying for a licence to entertain visitors with evening film screenings and live music.

The application, which had a consultation launched in April, would allow the pier to show films both indoors and outdoors between 6pm and 11pm from Thursday to Sunday.

It would also be able to host "anything of a similar description to live music, recorded music and performances of dance" between 9.30am and 8pm every day.

The new entertainment would complement existing attractions on the pier, including special 'foodie' days, traditional Punch and Judy shows and other family events.

There are no prospective plans for film screenings or live music events currently being advertised, with pier managers likely to keep ideas under wraps until the application is approved by the council.

The change in licence, listed on the East Suffolk Council website, is open to public comments until May 8. Details on how to make a representation are on the council website.

The pier has been rejuvenated in recent years, with the new addition of a mini golf course and seaside amusements as well as two successful restaurants.

Currently, it is home to the ever-popular Family Entertainment Centre, complete with classic arcade games; the 'Under the Pier Show' featuring the "utterly eccentric" world of Tim Hunkin's machines; and the 80s Retro Room, which boasts themed lighting, posters and wall art as well as Pacman, Space Invaders and Star Wars games.

It has previously provided the backdrop to a number of popular 'Sausage Walks', where dachshund-lovers from across the country gather for a stroll in aid of a worthy cause. The most recent walk was in March of this year.

The pier is part of Gough Hotels, which also consists of the Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds and the Salthouse Harbour Hotel in Ipswich.

The company states on its website that it has "the future for this popular destination is in very good hands and will be an exciting adventure".

Southwold Pier has been contacted for comment.