Quirky new bar with 'chilled' vibe opens at seaside pier

PUBLISHED: 10:55 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 25 August 2019

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

An old ballroom at an iconic pier has been reopened as a seaside bar - boasting stunning views of one of Suffolk's best coastlines and creating four new jobs.

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

The room in the upstairs section of Southwold Pier had not been used for about 15 to 20 years.

Tom Piggott, general manager of the pier, said: "We thought that this is just such a waste of probably one of the strongest views in Southwold.

"Next year is the 120th anniversary of the pier and it makes sense to bring back elements of the pier that were used originally."

With Southwold already well served for traditional pubs, such as the Harbour Inn and the Lord Nelson, Mr Piggott was keen to offer something different which did not compete with established watering holes.

As a result the new Pier View Bar focuses on being a cocktail bar that also serves coffee, with beer and bitter on tap also due to be installed as part of an "extensive drinks menu".

Mr Piggott said the atmosphere inside the venue is "very chilled", adding: "It's about people coming up and taking in the view.

"It's a bit quirky. It's just come in, relax and enjoy some cocktails."

Mr Piggott also plans to have live music at the bar, which opens between noon and 11pm each day, as well as wedding party celebrations.

However he stressed he is keen to base the bar's offering on feedback from people, saying: "We've been very much customer-led.

"As well as tourists, we want to listen to the residents and people around here about what they want.

"In order to get it right, we need to listen to people."

So far, Mr Piggott said: "People generally love it.

"There are people who used to come up here 20 years ago who are delighted that we're utilising the space.

"We've given it a little bit of a quirky edge. What makes it though is the view - we think there's nowhere else you can get it in Southwold."

