Striking photo shows brewing storm as sun rises over iconic pier

Sarah Groves took this stunning picture of a storm brewing at the sun rose over Southwold Pier. Picture: SARAH GROVES

If there was ever a photo that showed how Suffolk's weather can turn on a sixpence, this is it.

This stunning image, captured by Sarah Groves at 4am, shows a storm brewing one the one hand while the sun rises on a beautifully warm summer's day on the other.

Ms Groves had a limited window of opportunity to capture the amazing meteorological scene over Southwold Pier on Wednesday, July 24, as the dark clouds and storm visible to the left of the picture would soon engulf the picturesque sunrise.

"I woke up at about 4am as I heard a storm rumbling away in the distance and decided to get up and have a look at the sunrise over the sea," said Ms Groves, who quickly took her camera out to capture the scene.

"The sun just managed to appear over the horizon just after 5am before it disappeared behind the storm clouds."

Much of Suffolk was later battered by the storms, with 15,000 lightning strikes overnight.

But despite causing some travel problems on the railways as the storms took their toll, the weather quickly turned into another scorching day of sunshine.