Hundreds sign petition to fix closed Suffolk road as MP visits site

Repairs must be completed before the Southwold road can be reopened, but it isn't clear when that might happen - Credit: Thérèse Coffey/John Huggins

A petition calling for an often flooded Suffolk road to be fixed urgently has been signed by more than 300 people.

Potter's Bridge on the B1127, by Southwold, is currently closed as the section of the road has been damaged by extensive tidal flooding, with drainage valves needing to be repaired.

Suffolk Highways were not able to provide a date for when closure will be removed, but on Suffolk County Council's website it is listed as ending on February 28.

Potter's Bridge is sometimes flooded under several inches of water - Credit: John Huggins

This issue has been ongoing for several years, but the closure is now causing problems for hundreds of residents in Southwold, Reydon, Wrentham, Wangford and other villages in the area.

The village of Wangford is now having to cope with all the additional traffic, and an extra 10 to 15 mins is added to journeys including for those for emergency vehicles from Lowestoft trying to reach Southwold or Reydon.

Beryl Coleman, who started the petition, said: "Our local council aren't interested in doing anything about it so if I get enough people to sign my petition it would go to parliament and they might be able to help with getting the road done properly."

Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey recently visited the the road closure after being contacted by many residents.

Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey on the closed B1127 - Credit: Thérèse Coffey

She said: “I have previously raised concerns with Suffolk County Council and the Environment Agency. I understand that the Environment Agency has not been able to access the land near Potters Bridge to undertake remedial action.

"I, therefore, visited the area recently to see for myself and have talked to local councillors who have been involved in seeking a resolution.

"I have also shared concerns with Cllr Paul West, cabinet member for Operational Highways and Flooding at Suffolk County Council, encouraging the county council who have responsibility for roads to proactively resolve this issue, engaging the landowner and Environment Agency. I will also ask the Environment Agency to use its powers quickly, including securing a court order, to enable works to be undertaken. I hope this issue will be resolved soon."

The Environment Agency work with Natural England to reduce flooding on the B1127 by draining the water and to help protect the wetland for breeding birds.

Though in order to continue to carry out the drainage work the agency need access to private land and have been discussing this with the landowner.