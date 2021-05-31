News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Check out stunning £3million seaside home with two holiday cottages

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:43 PM May 31, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM May 31, 2021
This stunning Southwold property has recently gone on the market for £3 million

This stunning Southwold property has recently gone on the market for £3 million

Welcome to this stunning six-bedroom property near Southwold - which comes with two detached holiday cottages and has gone on the market for £3million. 

The beautifully presented Reydon Grove House is a Georgian country house that has been fully renovated with formal gardens and is situated in a lovely tranquil setting. 

The house also comes with its own cinema room 

The house also comes with its own cinema room

The house, which is well set back from the road, also has tennis courts and paddocks to enjoy.

Set on nine acres of land, there are six bath and shower rooms, as well as a large open plan kitchen. 

The house has a total of nine acres of land 

The house has a total of nine acres of land

All six bedrooms in the house are well-proportioned with high ceilings, with some having large sash windows as well as wood and stone floors.

There are also a host of attractive fireplaces, built-in displays and an elegant staircase located in the centre of the house. 

The house has been recently renovated, with two outbuildings converted into "superb" holiday cottages and a newly-built car lodge which includes a games room. 

There is a shared driveway to the front of the house but the property also has another access point to the rear 

There is a shared driveway to the front of the house but the property also has another access point to the rear

The house is within easy reach of many of the facilities with Southwold and the surrounding areas. 

Fig Tree Cottage is single storey and comes with one bedroom, while Grain Store Cottage is a two-storey converted barn with three bedrooms.

The property also comes with two holiday cottages

The property also comes with two holiday cottages

Property agent Tom Orford, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “I love this house.

"The attention to detail is incredible and it offers a very rare opportunity to purchase a fully renovated, beautifully presented Georgian country home.

The six bedroom house also comes with six bath/shower rooms

The six bedroom house also comes with six bath/shower rooms

"The two holiday cottages are superb and the grounds are wonderfully private with lovely views – yet it’s just a stone’s throw from Southwold.”

Access to the house is via a driveway that is shared with two other properties. There is another access point to the rear of the property, which leads to another parking area.

Local Estate Agents have described this house as "stunning"

Local estate agents have described this house as "stunning"

