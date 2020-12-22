Coastal restaurant asks customers for proof of tier
- Credit: Phil Morley
A restaurant in Southwold is asking customers to prove they are not coming from a Tier 3 or 4 area by providing a proof of address.
Jonathon Nicholson, owner of The Sail Loft in Ferry Road, came up with the idea after becoming frustrated that people were travelling into Tier 1 or 2 areas from places with a higher infection rate.
The business has put a sign on the front door saying: "Dear Sail Loft customers. Only Tier 1 and 2 customers allowed in the restaurant. Proof of postcode may be required. Sorry for the inconvenience. The Sail Loft team."
Mr Nicholson, who lives in Saxmundham, said: "I am just trying to warn people to not come in from other areas.
"We don't want to interrogate people but what I think we're doing is right, because I don't want anyone coming from a Tier 4 area and causing more infections for us here.
"I hope it puts people off in the festive period, however I think we will probably all end up in Tier 4 before long anyway."
Mr Nicholson fears holiday home owners have travelled to the coast from London after the tighter restrictions were introduced last week.
On the restaurant's social media post, many people commented in support of the measure - with just a few objecting.
