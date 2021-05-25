News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Richard Curtis will be at outdoor cinema for screening of hit Yesterday

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM May 25, 2021    Updated: 11:47 AM May 25, 2021
Richard Curtis will attend Southwold's outdoor cinema for a screening of Yesterday

Richard Curtis will attend Southwold's outdoor cinema for a screening of Yesterday

Writer Richard Curtis is to attend Southwold's outdoor cinema this Saturday for a screening of his 2019 hit film featuring Ed Sheeran - Yesterday.

Curtis, who lives on the Suffolk coast, will host a question and answer session with film-goers at 7pm before the screening starts.

The 64-year-old and his wife Emma Freud have been supporting the cinema, on Southwold Common, by donating many of Curtis' films to be shown.

Film-goers enjoy a screening on Southwold Common

Film-goers enjoy a screening on Southwold Common

Bridget Jones's Diary and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again are among the films set to feature in the open-air cinema this summer.

Hannah Wright, Southwold's town development manager, said Curtis and Freud are "avid supporters of all projects that benefit their community and local economy".

The cinema has been organised by My Southwold Business Partnership and is being supported by the town council.

All proceeds from the events will be donated to Comic Relief or reinvested back into the town to benefit coastal residents, visitors and businesses.

Tickets are £12.50 per person and sold as individual tickets and in groups of two, four or six.

