Take a look inside Southwold salon up for sale for £1million

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:44 PM August 11, 2021   
The Salon in Southwold is for sale with a £1million price tag

The Salon in Southwold is for sale with a £1million price tag

A salon in a prime town centre location in Southwold has hit the market - with a price tag of £1million.

Chartered surveyor Fennel has listed the freehold of The Salon in High Street, opposite Crew Clothing Company, for sale.

The salon is in the town's High Street, opposite Crew Clothing Company 

The salon is in the town's High Street, opposite Crew Clothing Company

Fennel has described the building as a "large, attractive period property" with 1,311 square feet of internal space.

The interior of The Salon

The interior of The Salon

Planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council to convert the space above the main salon area in a two-bedroom flat.

The entrance to The Salon in Southwold's High Street

The entrance to The Salon in Southwold's High Street

Fennel added: "Southwold boasts a thriving community which benefits from a substantial tourist influx throughout the year.

"The property offers a unique opportunity to redevelop this centrally located prime retail shop."

Properties in Southwold are among the priciest in Suffolk

Properties in Southwold are among the priciest in Suffolk

Southwold's property prices are some of the highest in Suffolk - with a report by Compare My Move revealing the average house in the seaside town costs close to £500,000.

Planning permission has been granted to convert the upper floors into a two-bedroom flat

Planning permission has been granted to convert the upper floors into a two-bedroom flat


Southwold News

