Take a look inside Southwold salon up for sale for £1million

Published: 4:44 PM August 11, 2021

A salon in a prime town centre location in Southwold has hit the market - with a price tag of £1million.

Chartered surveyor Fennel has listed the freehold of The Salon in High Street, opposite Crew Clothing Company, for sale.

Fennel has described the building as a "large, attractive period property" with 1,311 square feet of internal space.

Planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council to convert the space above the main salon area in a two-bedroom flat.

Fennel added: "Southwold boasts a thriving community which benefits from a substantial tourist influx throughout the year.

"The property offers a unique opportunity to redevelop this centrally located prime retail shop."

Southwold's property prices are some of the highest in Suffolk - with a report by Compare My Move revealing the average house in the seaside town costs close to £500,000.

