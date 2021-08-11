Take a look inside Southwold salon up for sale for £1million
A salon in a prime town centre location in Southwold has hit the market - with a price tag of £1million.
Chartered surveyor Fennel has listed the freehold of The Salon in High Street, opposite Crew Clothing Company, for sale.
Fennel has described the building as a "large, attractive period property" with 1,311 square feet of internal space.
Planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council to convert the space above the main salon area in a two-bedroom flat.
Fennel added: "Southwold boasts a thriving community which benefits from a substantial tourist influx throughout the year.
"The property offers a unique opportunity to redevelop this centrally located prime retail shop."
Southwold's property prices are some of the highest in Suffolk - with a report by Compare My Move revealing the average house in the seaside town costs close to £500,000.
