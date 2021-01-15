Takeaway deli set to open in coastal town

Published: 11:00 AM January 15, 2021

Southwold's Hughes store closed last summer and is set to be replaced by a sandwich deli - Credit: Google Maps

A former electronics store in Southwold is set to be converted into a sandwich deli, according to new plans.

Proposals to change the use of the unit formerly occupied by Hughes in the coastal town's High Street have been submitted to East Suffolk Council.

Hughes closed its Southwold branch last summer after the firm said the store's sales had halved over recent years and it was no longer profitable.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said only a "light touch" revamp would be required to convert the grade II-listed building into a deli serving sandwiches, salads, snacks and drinks.

The documents added: "This will be a good use of the building, as it will reverse much of the harm to the general character of the ground floor caused under the last tenancy by the very extensive use of modern shopfitting systems for walls and ceilings.

"The very minor negative impacts of the scheme, such as the need for the external chiller unit, are amply counter-balanced by the sensitive upgrade."