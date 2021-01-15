News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Takeaway deli set to open in coastal town

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:00 AM January 15, 2021   
Southwold's Hughes store closed last summer and is set to be replaced by a sandwich deli

Southwold's Hughes store closed last summer and is set to be replaced by a sandwich deli - Credit: Google Maps

A former electronics store in Southwold is set to be converted into a sandwich deli, according to new plans.

Proposals to change the use of the unit formerly occupied by Hughes in the coastal town's High Street have been submitted to East Suffolk Council.

Hughes closed its Southwold branch last summer after the firm said the store's sales had halved over recent years and it was no longer profitable.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said only a "light touch" revamp would be required to convert the grade II-listed building into a deli serving sandwiches, salads, snacks and drinks.

The documents added: "This will be a good use of the building, as it will reverse much of the harm to the general character of the ground floor caused under the last tenancy by the very extensive use of modern shopfitting systems for walls and ceilings.

You may also want to watch:

"The very minor negative impacts of the scheme, such as the need for the external chiller unit, are amply counter-balanced by the sensitive upgrade."

Most Read

  1. 1 Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today as programme takes next step
  2. 2 Man who coughed in face of police officer during Covid-19 pandemic is jailed
  3. 3 Covid survival rates in parts of Essex among the worst in UK
  1. 4 170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40 jobs
  2. 5 Tributes to grandmother who helped 'countless' people find work
  3. 6 Parts of Suffolk see half a month's worth of rain as flood warnings remain
  4. 7 All you need to know about your Covid vaccine appointment
  5. 8 Teenager invited to speak ahead of council meeting on Sudbury parking charges
  6. 9 'Immediate action required' as flood warnings in place on Suffolk border
  7. 10 Police issue CCTV images in connection with Ipswich investigation

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Neighbours upset as builders dig up 'green' area in Ipswich

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus