Sausage dogs take over Suffolk town in re-arranged walk

Dogs and their owners took part in the annual Southwold Sausage Dog Walk 2019, which was rearranged after being rained off in October, to raise money for dachshund charities. Picture: Lauren De Boise Archant 2019

More than 150 sausage dogs and their owners descended on a Suffolk town to raise money for pets in need.

The seventh Southwold Sausage Dog Walk was held on Saturday after its original scheduled date, at the start of October, had to be postponed due to heavy rain.

Organiser Laura Baggott said participants from as far afield as Yorkshire made the trip to take part in the event, raising more than £1,000 for Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD (Intervertebral Disc Disease).

Ms Baggott said: "It was a really good day. The rain didn't put anyone off."

The dog walks, which were organised with the help of Sarah Baggott and Stuart McBurney, were started to support Laura's Dachshund Percy, who suffers from IVDD.

Ms Baggott said another event should be held next year.

She added: "Thank you to everyone for all their continued support. We would like to see you in January."