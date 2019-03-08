Sausage dogs set to descend on seaside town

Dressing up was an important part of previous walks Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Hundreds of sausage dogs are set to descend once more on a Suffolk seaside town next month.

Almost 600 people took part in the previous event Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE DOG WALK Almost 600 people took part in the previous event Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE DOG WALK

The Southwold Sausage Walk is returning to the town on October 6 with dachshunds from across the region set to take part in the special event.

The event's organisers are hoping it will be their biggest yet, with nearly 500 dogs having participated in previous walks.

The walk was founded by Laura Baggott and her dachshund Percy back in 2017.

With the help of her team members Stuart McBurney, his dachshund Eddie, Sarah Baggott and her dachshunds Wilson and Olly, the walk has successfully raised nearly £7,000 for dachshund charities.

Percy, Wilson, Olly & Eddie are looking forward to the event Picture: BOB FOYERS Percy, Wilson, Olly & Eddie are looking forward to the event Picture: BOB FOYERS

All the money raised at this year's walk will go to the charity Dedicated to Dachshunds which help dogs with invertebral disc disease (IVDD), a condition that is common in the breed.

The condition has had a particularly devastating impact on the pet of one of the walk's organisers Laura Baggott.

Ms Baggott's miniature dachshund Percy was diagnosed with the condition last June and has been left paralysed.

Over the past year, and with the help of the charity, Percy has learned how to walk again and live as normal a life as he can.

A number of local businesses supporting the event such as Toby's Pet Shop in Framlingham, Wag & Bone in Aldeburgh, Wangford Veterinary Clinic & Maison Le Lou in Ipswich.

The walk will kick off at around 10.30am from Southwold Harbour with the day ending with a walk back to the pier.

A range of local stalls, incuding pet boutiques, will be on offer as well as a raffle and goody bags.

The team behind the Southwold Sausage Dog Event are looking forward to another successful event Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE DOG WALK The team behind the Southwold Sausage Dog Event are looking forward to another successful event Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE DOG WALK

There is a £5 donation required to take part in the walk.

"The team and I cannot wait for our sixth event, they get bigger and better each time," said Ms Baggott.

"Providing the weather is on our side and it stays dry this event is set to be our biggest yet.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all of the sausage dogs and I'm hoping we can get at least 600 in Southwold this time round. "We've got people travelling over from London, Yorkshire and even Scotland to join in on the sausage dog fun."

Hundreds of dog owners arrived from across the UK to take part Picture: RACHEL EDGE Hundreds of dog owners arrived from across the UK to take part Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ms Baggott and her team are already busy planning for their first event of next year as well, with another sausage dog walk set to take place on January 25, 2020.