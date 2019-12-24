E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'He's like my child' - how one sausage dog owner helped her pet fight back from injury

PUBLISHED: 18:30 26 December 2019

Percy the Dachshund suffers from Intervertebral Disc Disease, impairing his ability to walk Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE WALK

Percy the Dachshund suffers from Intervertebral Disc Disease, impairing his ability to walk Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE WALK

Archant

The organiser of a popular sausage dog walk that attracts visitors from all over the country has said she was inspired to raise money for charity after her dog was left paralysed.

The most recent Southwold Sausage Walk was held in November Picture: Lauren De BoiseThe most recent Southwold Sausage Walk was held in November Picture: Lauren De Boise

Laura Baggott's Dachshund Percy was diagnosed with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) in June 2018 and required surgery - prompting his owner to raise funds, through dog walks, for others suffering from the condition.

The Southwold Sausage Walk is held every few months in the town in aid of charity Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD.

The next event is being held at the end of January and is doubling as Percy's eighth birthday party.

Ms Baggott said: "Percy will always suffer from IVDD and I worry every day that he will have to go in for emergency surgery again.

More than 150 Dachshunds attended November's walk Picture: Lauren De BoiseMore than 150 Dachshunds attended November's walk Picture: Lauren De Boise

"It very nearly killed him. The surgeon operating on him said his was one of the worst cases of IVDD he'd ever seen."

IVDD is a degenerative condition that causes the gel-like centre of intervertebral discs in a dog's spine to turn dry and brittle, causing severe pain, limited mobility and, in some cases, paralysis.

Dachshunds are more prone to suffer from the condition than other breeds due to their short legs.

You may also want to watch:

Percy had emergency surgery after being diagnosed with IVDD and then underwent a rigorous rehabilitation schedule, involving physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, to relearn how to walk.

Ms Baggott said she was determined to nurse Percy back to health despite the fact many owners have their pet put down as a result of the condition.

She added: "Percy is like my child. It has been the most stressful time."

What began as a walk with a few friends became a charity fundraising effort, attracting dogs in their hundreds from all over the country.

Laura Baggott says her Dachshund Percy is 'like her child' Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE WALKLaura Baggott says her Dachshund Percy is 'like her child' Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE WALK

The most recent Southwold Sausage Walk attracted more than 150 Dachshunds and their owners.

Previous events have raised thousands of pounds for Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD.

The next walk on Saturday, 25 January coincides with Percy's birthday, with Ms Baggott promising a party complete with a cake and DJ.

She added: "People who attend will learn a lot about Dachshunds and the dangers of IVDD."

For more information on the Southwold Sausage Walk, visit their Facebook page.

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Revealed: The most common reasons for A&E treatments over Christmas

Minor injuries and illnesses ranked among some of the most common reasons for A&E admissions at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals at Christmas Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Christmas miracle’ - how Ipswich man survived near fatal Christmas Day heart attack

Ivan Spilling, from Ipswich, with his wife Wendy. Ivan survived a heart attack on Christmas Day 2017. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘He’s like my child’ - how one sausage dog owner helped her pet fight back from injury

Percy the Dachshund suffers from Intervertebral Disc Disease, impairing his ability to walk Picture: SOUTHWOLD SAUSAGE WALK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists