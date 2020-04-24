Gallery

Sausage dogs join virtual tea party to raise funds for protective masks

Adorable sausage dogs have been joining for a virtual tea party in the absence of their regular mass walks in Suffolk in a movement that has raised hundreds of pounds for health workers fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

Barney, Benji and Monty are taking part Picture: THREE DAXIE TROUBLE Barney, Benji and Monty are taking part Picture: THREE DAXIE TROUBLE

The organisers of the Southwold Sausage Walk, which are usually held every few months in the seaside town, have been sharing members’ pictures of their pets sipping tea.

Members have been making a small donation to pay for masks for health workers, with more than £500 raised in the scheme so far.

The Southwold Sausage Walk events regularly see hundreds of sausage dogs arrive at the beach with their owners, as they walk along the seafront in aid of the charity Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD.

The walk at the end of March had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The virtual tea party is raising money to pay for masks for health workers Picture: NEIL JARROLD The virtual tea party is raising money to pay for masks for health workers Picture: NEIL JARROLD

But the organisers have now come up with a creative way to raise money to pay for protective gear for NHS staff and carers treating Covid-19 patients.

Organiser Stuart McBurney is planning to deliver the masks to Ipswich Hospitals and Suffolk care homes in the coming week.

Laura Baggott, who founded the Southwold Sausage Walk in 2017, said: “It’s really important that we support NHS staff.

Stuart McBurney's Dachshund Eddie enjoyed his tea Picture: STUART MCBURNEY Stuart McBurney's Dachshund Eddie enjoyed his tea Picture: STUART MCBURNEY

“We have a lot of members that are working on the frontlines, so we are doing what we can to support them.”

You can find out more information about the fundraising effort here.

