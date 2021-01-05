Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force

Published: 6:07 PM January 5, 2021

Southwold community leaders have warned second homeowners they 'cannot hide' amid fears of arrivals in the coastal resort due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Under restrictions brought into force on Tuesday, residents across England have been ordered to stay at home and only leave for essential reasons, such as medical needs and food shopping.

More than half of the housing property in Southwold is used as second homes and residents have previously reported an influx of visitors whenever new Covid-19 measures come into force.

Town and district councillor David Beavan, who placed a banner reading "please respect us, don't infect us" on the town hall last year to deter visitors, has urged people to stay away from the resort amid the fresh guidelines.

He has warned people who are suspected of breaking the rules will be reported to the police.

Mr Beavan said: "The rules are pretty clear - people should not be here. We urge you to come back when it's clear.

"The majority of people have been good, but you will always get the odd one.

"We know the people who are breaking the rules. You can't hide in a town like Southwold."