Teenagers apologise after verbally abusing woman in her 60s

PUBLISHED: 11:40 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 10 September 2020

The incident took place near Field Stile Road in Southwold Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three teenager boys, who mocked a woman’s accent on a Suffolk street have been identified by police and have apologised for their actions.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 2 on St Edmund’s Green adjacent to Field Stile Road in Southwold at sometime between 1.45pm and 2.45pm.

A woman in her 60’s was walking her dog when she was approached by three boys on bicycles The boys began to talk in an accent which the woman believed was to mock her ethnicity.

Police enquires by officers from Halesworth safer neighbourhood team have identified three 13 year old individuals as being responsible.

The three teenagers have been spoken to by police and dealt with by way of a restorative justice outcome – a proportionate outcome that the victim was in agreement.

It is understood their actions were not motivated by the victim’s ethnicity.

The involved suspect parties expressed their remorse and were keen to apologise through the means of a letter of apology and a bunch of flowers to the victim.

They also fully understand the effects of their actions.

