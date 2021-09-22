News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Footbridge connecting coastal towns to reopen after emergency repairs

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:42 PM September 22, 2021   
The bailey bridge has been closed since the beginning of October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Bailey Bridge connecting Southwold and Walberswick is set to reopen - Credit: Archant

The footbridge which connects Southwold and Walberswick is set to reopen next week after it closed over the summer for repairs.

The Bailey Bridge over the River Blyth was shut off in June after a 2018 report uncovered "severe corrosion" in its support beams.

Suffolk Highways said the revamp had to completed in the warmer summer months.

However, the decision angered business owners who hoped having the footpath open would boost tourist trade during the recovery from the Covid lockdowns.

Mark Dorber fears the closure of the Bailey bridge connecting Southwold and Walberswick could impact on his business

Anchor pub landlord Mark Dorber called for the bridge to be repaired in the winter - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mark Dorber, who manages the Anchor pub in Walberswick, had previously called for the works to be done during the winter Covid lockdown.

Suffolk Highways has now confirmed the bridge will reopen to the public on Monday after it was closed for three months.

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said: "Massive thank you to all involved and to the local residents and businesses for their continued support and patience."

