A canoe might've been better! Cyclists brave weather for Women on Wheels ride

The 2019 Women on Wheels cycle ride in Southwold. Picture: NICK MARCHANT AND CATHY RYAN Archant

Some said that a canoe might've been more appropriate than a bicycle, given the stormy weather.

But these hardy women - some aged as old as 81 and others as young as nine - braved tough conditions to make Southwold's annual Women on Wheels ride a success for another year.

Organisers said that it was "touch and go" whether this year's event on Sunday, July 28 would go ahead as planned, given the heavy rain.

The skies were clear as the group of 60 determined women set off from the coastal resort for a ride around surrounding villages such as Uggeshall, Ellough, Wrentham and South Cove.

But even though they would be hit by rain clouds throughout the ride, nothing could dampen their spirits - although a few home-made cakes by villagers during a stop-off at the Shadingfield Fox certainly helped.

Cathy Ryan, from Southwold Rotary, said: "This is a social ride to encourage ladies to enjoy cycling in the safe company of others.

"Open to females aged eight to 88, whether a novice, recreational or regular cyclist, even if you had not been on a bicycle for years this was an opportunity to dust off the saddle and gain a little pedal power, make new friends and have some fun."

The event raised funds for SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, which transports blood and breast milk free of charge to the NHS and air ambulances for use in emergencies.

Women on Wheels is part of Suffolk County Council's bid to make the area England's most active. It is also part of Southwold Rotary's calendar of events.

There are five Women on Wheels rides in Suffolk, with the next one in Kesgrave on September 1, followed by Debenham on September 9.

All rides are sponsored by Adnams, with Mantins Solicitors, Sam's Bikes, Southwold Press, Southwold Co-op, Munchie seeds, Eat Natural and Revel Outdoors also sponsoring the Southwold event.